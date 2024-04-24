Jordan Klepper, Ronny Chieng Troll Trump With His Most Awkward Fox News Defense Yet

Donald Trump has his defenders in right-wing media, but “Daily Show” co-hosts Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng found one line of argument that probably isn’t doing the former president any favors.
It came from Fox News, where host Jesse Watters griped that being in court was “torture” for the former president.
“They’re making a 77-year-old man sit inside a dingy room for eight hours straight, four days a week,” Watters complained.
Klepper and Chieng formed a comedic tag team as they mocked both Watters and Trump.
“Wow! Eight hours a day, four days a week? It’s literally torture!” Klepper said. “Or, as the rest of the world calls it, a job. A part-time job, to be fair.”
“I mean this is the same guy who’s asking to be president of the United States. I mean that’s gotta be at least a 40-hour-a-week gig,” Chieng replied. “Is he gonna get overtime?”
“Also, I thought Trump was supposed to be the young, vigorous candidate in the race,” Klepper added. “Now when he needs sympathy, suddenly he’s a poor, elderly man crippled by the weight of his own body pulverizing his bones into dust against the chair.”
Watters had a few other complaints, which Klepper and Chieng were quick to dismantle in Tuesday night’s “Daily Show” monologue: