'Daily Show' Takes A Stab At What Kim Jong Un Might Get Trump For Christmas

North Korea says it’s preparing a “Christmas gift” for America, and Trevor Noah isn’t sure he wants to know what it is.

The “Daily Show” host roasted the latest development in President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un’s relationship on Thursday after Trump seemingly rubbed the North Korean leader the wrong way with comments at the NATO summit on Tuesday.

The U.S. president had been asked about the status of nuclear talks with the North Korea, given its recent uptick of missile tests.

“We have the most powerful military we’ve ever had and we’re by far the most powerful country in the world. And, hopefully, we don’t have to use it, but if we do, we’ll use it,” Trump had said, referring to Kim as a “rocket man,” a nickname he used in 2017 during the war of words between the pair.

Kim replied with his own preferred insult, labeling Trump a “dotard” in a statement from Choe Son Hui, first vice minister of foreign affairs for North Korea.

Earlier this week, a North Korean foreign ministry official had ominously stated that Pyongyang was preparing a “Christmas gift” for Washington and that “it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get,” dialing up pressure on the U.S. government to offer a deal North Korea finds acceptable by the end of the year.

Watch Noah recap the concerning remarks from North Korea and suggest what Trump might actually expect to get for Christmas below.

