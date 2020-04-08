Trevor Noah Has A Humorous Analogy For Trump's Unsolicited Medical Advice

Trevor Noah wants to know why President Donald Trump is providing questionable medical advice when he could have an actual doctor provide the facts.

On Tuesday’s installment of “The Daily Show,” shot from Noah’s home, the host boggled over the president’s persistent peddling of drug combinations to treat COVID-19.

“What do I know? I’m not a doctor,” Trump said during a press briefing Sunday during which he touted the use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for coronavirus and suggested there was nothing to lose by giving it a go. Multiple doctors immediately advised that there was a lot to lose, from mild to severe side effects and even death.

“Here’s what I don’t get,” Noah said. “Trump is acknowledging he’s not a doctor while legitimate doctors who could answer these questions are standing right there next to him. Why are we getting his opinion at all? Imagine if you went in for a check-up and there was just some random dude behind your doctor giving his opinion.”

Check out how that might go down below:

Donald “I’m not a doctor” Trump won’t stop offering up medical advice during his briefings pic.twitter.com/h488SFIsg9 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 7, 2020