EntertainmentFox News the daily showtucker carlson

'Daily Show' Unearths Tucker Carlson's (Spoof) HR File And It's 'Not Good'

Correspondent Michael Kosta had some painful reading for the former Fox News personality in the parody bit.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

“The Daily Show” on Wednesday mocked Tucker Carlson over a Rolling Stone report that Fox News compiled an “oppo file” on their former prime-time star that would serve as insurance against him bad-mouthing the network if he left.

In the comedy bit, correspondent Michael Kosta read aloud some of the entries from Carlson’s (fake) HR file.

And Kosta as the faux HR manager summed it up best: “Not good, Tuck!”

Watch the video here:

Fox News announced Monday that Carlson and the network “agreed to part ways.” While it was not clear at the time why the decision was made, The New York Times reported Wednesday that Fox lawyers uncovered deeply offensive and crude messages by Carlson that top executives found out about just days before the network settled Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

