'Daily Show' Unearths Tucker Carlson's (Spoof) HR File And It's 'Not Good'

“The Daily Show” on Wednesday mocked Tucker Carlson over a Rolling Stone report that Fox News compiled an “oppo file” on their former prime-time star that would serve as insurance against him bad-mouthing the network if he left.

In the comedy bit, correspondent Michael Kosta read aloud some of the entries from Carlson’s (fake) HR file.

And Kosta as the faux HR manager summed it up best: “Not good, Tuck!”

Damn, Fox News really has the goods on Tucker pic.twitter.com/gj6WX8rzi2 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 26, 2023