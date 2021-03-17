Tucker Carlson Gets His Own Hate-Filled Streaming Service In ‘Daily Show’ Spoof

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” poked fun at Tucker Carlson’s live little on-screen box response to President Joe Biden’s speech last week with the launch of a spoof streaming service only involving the Fox News personality.

Tucker+ — per the voiceover in a parody ad released online Tuesday — “adds a live shot to Tucker reacting to every show that pisses you off.”

“Are you ready to stop watching content you hate? And start watching someone you love watch content you hate?” the narrator asks in the spot for the fake service that sees Carlson added to the corner of the screen during shows that “jam diversity down your throat” and “humanize immigrants or Muslims.”

Carlson in recent weeks alone has sown doubt on COVID-19 vaccines, insulted pregnant military service members and played dumb on the QAnon conspiracy theory.

