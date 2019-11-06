'Daily Show' Mocks Impeachment Controversy By Comparing With An Obama Scandal

“The Daily Show” mocked President Donald Trump’s allies Tuesday night with a clip of one of their campaigns against his predecessor.

The jab came as U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland significantly altered his original testimony to House investigators as part of the impeachment inquiry, admitting that there was, in fact, an attempted quid pro quo between Trump and Ukraine’s government.

Sondland, who was a hotelier and Trump donor before his appointment to his current role in June last year, had previously testified that he could not recall any details of an apparent attempt to convince the Ukrainian government to investigate Trump’s political rival Joe Biden and his son. Sondland was the first to testify; multiple testimonies from other government officials appear to have jogged his memory.

The late-night show teased reactions to Sondland’s reversal from Republicans and right-wing commentators, many of whom have written off the impeachment proceedings as not serious — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called the whole process a “bunch of B.S.” ― by highlighting some conservative reactions to one of former President Barack Obama’s own “controversies.”

Watch “The Daily Show” recap of “Umbrellagate” below: