President Donald Trump’s election loss is replayed over and over again in this parody online Yule Log released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Friday:

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” meanwhile, released a Yule Log with the whole room on fire “that really summarizes all of our feelings about 2020,” per its description on YouTube.

And “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” remembered pre-coronavirus pandemic life with this 10-hour yule log of people not having to social distance:

