ENTERTAINMENT

‘Daily Show’ Yule Log Is One Long Fiery Troll Of Donald Trump

The president's election loss is on an endless loop in the parody video released by Trevor Noah's team.

President Donald Trump’s election loss is replayed over and over again in this parody online Yule Log released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Friday:

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” meanwhile, released a Yule Log with the whole room on fire “that really summarizes all of our feelings about 2020,” per its description on YouTube.

And “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” remembered pre-coronavirus pandemic life with this 10-hour yule log of people not having to social distance:

RELATED...

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Jimmy Kimmel Trevor Noah The Daily Show Samantha Bee