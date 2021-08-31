Man Pees On Dairy Queen Floor After Being Told To Wear A Mask

An unidentified customer at a British Columbia Dairy Queen urinated on the restaurant floor in front of employees after they asked him to wear a face mask.

The incident happened Friday night around 9 p.m. at the fast-food chain’s Port Alberni location.

Video from another customer shows the man using crude language to argue with and insult a female employee while he insists that the province’s mask policy allows exemptions for people such as himself.

The man doesn’t explain why he would have an exemption to the policy. Instead, he starts peeing in the open, to the shock of employees and other customers waiting in line.

“He’s doing it!” one person can be heard yelling in the footage, while another notes, “He’s pissing on the fucking counter!”

The disgruntled customer then walks out, making sure to yell “fucking psychopath” as he exits.

Graham Hughes, who posted footage of the incident on his Facebook page, told HuffPost that the man peed on the floor. His friend filmed it but didn’t want to post it on their own page for professional reasons.

“This is one of those moments you usually only see in America,” the Canadian noted. “You never see it at home in Port Alberni.”

Hughes said another friend who works at the Dairy Queen told him the offending customer also unsuccessfully tried to go through the drive-thru. He then reportedly came back to the restaurant a night later and threatened to kill everyone.

So far, no one has been arrested. Anyone with additional videos of the customer is asked to share them with authorities.

Meanwhile, Sgt. Chris Manseau of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is hoping this doesn’t start a trend.

“This is the first incident of this nature,” Manseau told CTV News, adding, “I think people should just wear their masks and be safe and be polite.”