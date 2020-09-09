Rey Was Almost Related To Obi-Wan Kenobi, Says Daisy Ridley

Thanks to Daisy Ridley, there’s now a great disturbance in the Force.

Throughout Disney’s new “Star Wars” trilogy, the burning question on the minds of a lot of fans was: “Who the heck are Rey’s parents?” It was a paternity test even Maury probably couldn’t figure out.

Initially, Obi-Wan Kenobi seemed like a solid choice for a relation. Then, “The Last Jedi” suggested that she was nobody. Later, those theories were blown up when “The Rise of Skywalker” revealed that Rey was actually Palpatine’s granddaughter. OK. Sure.

But on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday, Ridley, aka Rey herself, explained that the questions about her character’s true parentage also were weighing on the filmmakers’ minds. Apparently, there were plenty of answers.

“At the beginning, there was toying with like an Obi-Wan connection, and then it really went — there were like different versions — and then it really went to that she was no one,” Ridley told guest host Josh Gad. “And then it came to episode nine and [director J.J. Abrams] pitched me the film and was like, ‘Oh yeah. Palpatine’s granddaddy.’”

Or was he?

“Then two weeks later, he was like, ‘Oh, we’re not sure,’” Ridley explained. “So it kept changing. So then, even filming, and I wasn’t sure what the answer was going to be.”

That means your Obi-Wan theory was right at one point. Actually — scratch that — everyone’s theory was right at some point as the filmmakers seemed to struggle with the true identity of Rey’s parents.

As the director, in the end, said: “Palpatine’s granddaddy.” (Never mind that he blew up in the original trilogy. Just forget that part.) Oh, also, a later novelization of “Rise of Skywalker” explained that Rey’s dad was just a clone of Palpatine. So ― yeah. But don’t worry. It’s much less confusing if you just never, ever think about it.

Despite the ending of the trilogy — and the lack of explanations — you can watch Gad pepper Ridley with questions about Rey’s parents in the clip below:

