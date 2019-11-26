Daisy Ridley Recaps The Entire 'Star Wars' Saga In A Rap

Actor Daisy Ridley is here to help you remember what’s gone down in the “Star Wars” saga so far.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” ― the ninth and final main installment of the space opera franchise ― hits theaters on Dec. 20. And on Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Ridley (aka Rey in the films) rapped a recap of the major plot points to date.

Check out the clip above, and find out Ridley’s take on the Porgs versus Baby Yoda debate in the interview below: