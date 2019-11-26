ENTERTAINMENT

Daisy Ridley Recaps The Entire 'Star Wars' Saga In A Rap

Ridley also chimed in on the Porgs versus Baby Yoda debate.

Actor Daisy Ridley is here to help you remember what’s gone down in the “Star Wars” saga so far.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” ― the ninth and final main installment of the space opera franchise ― hits theaters on Dec. 20. And on Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Ridley (aka Rey in the films) rapped a recap of the major plot points to date.

Check out the clip above, and find out Ridley’s take on the Porgs versus Baby Yoda debate in the interview below:

