Daisy Ridley Makes Toilet Cake For ‘British Bake Off’ And It’s So Crappy It’s Funny

It seems that Daisy Ridley is not the kind of person who gets flushed by embarrassment.

On Tuesday night, the “Star Wars” actor participated in the annual fundraising episode for “The Great British Bake Off.” The show, called “The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer,” features four British celebrities whipping up some tasty treats for a good cause.

The challenge for the four bakers was to make a cake representing their “bugbears” — the thing that really irritates them, according to The Poke, a British comedy website.

And now we know Ridley’s biggest pet peeve ― a toilet with the seat left up.

So, that’s what she baked.

It’s safe to say that the force was not with her when she produced this pitiful potty cake.

Find someone who looks at you like Daisy Ridley looks at her toilet cake. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/jS5vuHOJ0P — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2021

Despite the sponge’s sad appearance (and consistency, which judge Paul Hollywood apparently described as “chewy”) Ridley somehow seemed to beam with pride for her ill-constructed confection.

And people on Twitter loved it.

Siri, show me an example of why British television is the best in the world.



Bake Off narrator: “Daisy Ridley is baking a giant toilet, to reflect her bugbear of people leaving the seat up.”#GBBO pic.twitter.com/dKP1i9j6M8 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 9, 2021

daisy is making a TOILET cake 😭 i love her #GBBO pic.twitter.com/sq0fmOuV2F — eli 🥷🏽 (@skywalkingalone) March 9, 2021

thank you daisy ridley and your toilet cake, for managing to put a smile on my face — katrina ⧗ (@treephaba) March 10, 2021

she was so proud of her toilet cake 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Rdrq1KptiI — best of daisy ridley (@dazzridleyposts) March 10, 2021

Honestly loving the laidback chaotic energy Daisy Ridley is bringing to bake off. I want to live my life with her attitude from now on #GBBO — 🌸Gemma🌸 (@gcflew852) March 9, 2021

I'd eat the crap out of Daisy Ridley's toilet cake. Sorry bad pun. 💞💖💫 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/K2TxCZwwOu — Daisy Cutie Ridley (@CutieRidley) March 9, 2021

Daisy putting the final flourish on her toilet showstopper #GBBO pic.twitter.com/8FrK1vPGLS — Sohail Shah (@KingOfSunshine) March 9, 2021

You have to love someone who doesn’t take herself too seriously. — Jason Cochran (@JasCochran) March 9, 2021

Although Ridley told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that she was “horrified by my baking skills on the show” and would probably quit baking after the experience, she seemed to defend her bake on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Ridley told Kimmel last week, a few days before the recorded “British Bake Off” episode aired, that she thought her cake “was amazing.”

“I know that they’re bakers and chefs for a living, but I was like, ‘Maybe I’m somewhere else, maybe I’m on another plane with my baking,’” she said.

And this may be true. So here’s hoping that somewhere else ― like say, in a galaxy far, far away ― Ridley’s unique culinary skills will be appreciated.