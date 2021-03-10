Daisy Ridley Makes Toilet Cake For ‘British Bake Off’ And It’s So Crappy It’s Funny

It seems that Daisy Ridley is not the kind of person who gets flushed by embarrassment.
On Tuesday night, the “Star Wars” actor participated in the annual fundraising episode for “The Great British Bake Off.” The show, called “The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer,” features four British celebrities whipping up some tasty treats for a good cause.
The challenge for the four bakers was to make a cake representing their “bugbears” — the thing that really irritates them, according to The Poke, a British comedy website.
And now we know Ridley’s biggest pet peeve ― a toilet with the seat left up.
So, that’s what she baked.
It’s safe to say that the force was not with her when she produced this pitiful potty cake.
Despite the sponge’s sad appearance (and consistency, which judge Paul Hollywood apparently described as “chewy”) Ridley somehow seemed to beam with pride for her ill-constructed confection.
And people on Twitter loved it.
Although Ridley told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that she was “horrified by my baking skills on the show” and would probably quit baking after the experience, she seemed to defend her bake on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Ridley told Kimmel last week, a few days before the recorded “British Bake Off” episode aired, that she thought her cake “was amazing.”
“I know that they’re bakers and chefs for a living, but I was like, ‘Maybe I’m somewhere else, maybe I’m on another plane with my baking,’” she said.
And this may be true. So here’s hoping that somewhere else ― like say, in a galaxy far, far away ― Ridley’s unique culinary skills will be appreciated.