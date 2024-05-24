Quarterback Who Makes $40 Million A Year Says He'd Give Up The Money

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s view of dollars didn’t make much sense to critics on Thursday.

The NFL’s leader in touchdown passes last season claimed he’d surrender his fortune just to take the field.

Advertisement

“I don’t play for money,” he said after a team workout. “Never have. Never cared for it, to be honest with you. Would give it up just to play this game.”

Fast-forward to 2:00:

Prescott was addressing his unresolved contract status with the Cowboys as he enters the final year of a deal worth $40 million annually over four seasons.

“I’ll allow that to the business people to say what it’s worth, what they’re supposed to give a quarterback of my play, a person of my play, a leader of my play,” he continued. “For me, it’s about, as I said, control what I can control and handle that part and the rest will take care of itself.”

Advertisement

Stephen A. Smith, ESPN’s star opinion-giver, said if Prescott is sincere, he could settle for less so other stars on the team can get more. “We’re not knocking Dak for getting what the market allows,” Smith said. “You go ahead and you get it. The point is don’t spit in our face and tell us it’s raining.”

The NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt had a similar take, pushing Prescott to even accept the league minimum so the Cowboys have extra cash to dole out to teammates and attract talent from elsewhere to win a Super Bowl around him.

Prescott has thrown for 29,459 yards for the Cowboys in eight seasons and ranks second on the team all-time with 202 touchdown passes. But the team has never even made it to the conference championship, let alone a Super Bowl, in his tenure.

Dak Prescott doesn’t play for money. pic.twitter.com/ATIRRLI9y8 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) May 23, 2024