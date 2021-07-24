Only as HuffPost reported, she’s not quite getting the concept. “HIPAA applies to medical providers, insurers and other health care entities that have access to medical records,” HuffPost wrote. “It gives individuals rights and limits over what entities can access their health information. It doesn’t prevent a reporter from asking about your medical history. And it doesn’t prevent anyone from saying whether they’ve been vaccinated.”

While NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that more than 75% of players have had at least one shot, Prescott’s remarks do not help the cause of the league to play a safe, uninterrupted season.

And Twitter sacked Prescott for it.