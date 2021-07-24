Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott evaded Friday when asked whether he was vaccinated, replying with a similar answer to the one used by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
“I don’t necessarily think that’s exactly important,” Prescott answered. “I think that’s HIPAA.”
Greene, the far-right lawmaker who was temporarily suspended from Twitter for spreading COVID-19 disinformation, told reporters this week that she declined to reveal her status, also citing the health care privacy law.
“Your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights,” Greene said. “You see, with HIPAA rights, we don’t have to reveal our medical records and that also involves our vaccine records.”
Only as HuffPost reported, she’s not quite getting the concept. “HIPAA applies to medical providers, insurers and other health care entities that have access to medical records,” HuffPost wrote. “It gives individuals rights and limits over what entities can access their health information. It doesn’t prevent a reporter from asking about your medical history. And it doesn’t prevent anyone from saying whether they’ve been vaccinated.”
While NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that more than 75% of players have had at least one shot, Prescott’s remarks do not help the cause of the league to play a safe, uninterrupted season.
And Twitter sacked Prescott for it.