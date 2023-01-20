Dakota Johnson Shocks Sundance Opener With Armie Hammer 'Cannibalism' Jokes

Johnson appeared at the “Taste of Sundance” dinner in Park City, Utah, to honor “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino. She joked that she almost played the role of the peach in the 2017 gay love story, but had to turn it down.

Advertisement

“Thank god, though,” she said. “I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer would have tried to eat.”

In the movie, Timothee Chalamet’s character masturbates with the fruit. Hammer’s character later discovers what’s left of the peach, but in the book he actually consumes it.

Johnson, who starred in Guadagnino’s “A Bigger Splash” and “Suspiria,” later referred to his 2022 film “Bones and All,” which features Chalamet as part of a couple who are into human flesh.

“Who knew cannibalism was so popular?” she cracked.

Her remarks were greeted with “gasps and giggles,” reported Variety, which shared a video of Johnson’s speech.

Advertisement

Dakota Johnson jokes that she wasn’t cast in #CallMeByYourName: “Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.” pic.twitter.com/9RZqeu4SCN — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2023

In 2021, Hammer checked into rehab for drug, alcohol and sex issues and appears to have retreated from show business.