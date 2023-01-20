What's Hot

Right-Wing YouTuber Steven Crowder Complains About Being Offered $50 Million

Wife Of 'Boy Meets World' Star William Daniels Says Couple Had Open Marriage

David Crosby's Death Inspires Lots Of Twitter Tributes

Trump Giving 'Political Speech' To Judicial Watch, Which Is Not Supposed To Do Politics

Florida Bans AP African-American History Course Over 'Educational Value'

Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

6 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up Our Disdain For The New Velma

Biden On Classified Docs: 'There's No There There'

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says There’s 1 Part Of ‘Buffy’ She Refuses To Show Her Kids

Rep. George Santos Denies Scamming Veteran Over Dying Dog

San Francisco Man Arrested For Spraying Homeless Woman With Hose

Rob Gronkowski Accuses Aaron Rodgers Of Twisted Priorities In New Interview

EntertainmentSundance Film FestivalArmie Hammer dakota johnson

Dakota Johnson Shocks Sundance Opener With Armie Hammer 'Cannibalism' Jokes

The actor was greeted with "gasps and giggles" for her remarks about the "Call Me By Your Name" star.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Dakota Johnson stirred up the Sundance Film Festival’s opening night by riffing on “Call Me By Your Name” actor Armie Hammer, who’s been accused of sexual assault and cannibalistic urges. (Watch the video below.)

Johnson appeared at the “Taste of Sundance” dinner in Park City, Utah, to honor “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino. She joked that she almost played the role of the peach in the 2017 gay love story, but had to turn it down.

“Thank god, though,” she said. “I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer would have tried to eat.”

In the movie, Timothee Chalamet’s character masturbates with the fruit. Hammer’s character later discovers what’s left of the peach, but in the book he actually consumes it.

Johnson, who starred in Guadagnino’s “A Bigger Splash” and “Suspiria,” later referred to his 2022 film “Bones and All,” which features Chalamet as part of a couple who are into human flesh.

“Who knew cannibalism was so popular?” she cracked.

Her remarks were greeted with “gasps and giggles,” reported Variety, which shared a video of Johnson’s speech.

In 2021, Hammer checked into rehab for drug, alcohol and sex issues and appears to have retreated from show business.

He has denied the assault allegations.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community