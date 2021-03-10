Dakota Johnson's Response To Getting Removed From Family 'Payroll' Was Perfect

Dakota Johnson apparently had an epic response when her dad, actor Don Johnson, told her she’d be removed from the family “payroll.”

Don Johnson said during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” this week that his daughter has never asked him for career advice and that she has been focused on making a living for herself since high school.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Don Johnson and Dakota Johnson at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

“We have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll,” he said. “Toward the end of high school, I went to her and I said, ‘So, do you want to go visit some colleges?’ Or something like that. And she was like, ‘Oh, no. I’m not going to college.’”

He went on to say he asked his daughter how she was “going to manage.”

Not missing a beat, she told him: “Don’t you worry about it.”

The “Knives Out” actor confirmed that he didn’t have to because she was cast in “The Social Network” about three weeks later.

“And the rest is, shall we say, cinema history,” he concluded.

You can watch the entire clip above.