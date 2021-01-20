Dakota Johnson Confesses To Big Fruit Lie On 'The Tonight Show'

Dakota Johnson confessed on national television Tuesday to a lie she told in a viral video. And it’s of the citrus variety.

Johnson and host Jimmy Fallon squeezed it for all it was worth on “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon asked the “Fifty Shades Of Grey” star about a popular Architectural Digest video clip showing her giving a tour of her home in March. As she stood in her green-trimmed kitchen, she pointed to a plate of limes and said: “I love limes. I love them.”

Johnson, it turns out, does not love limes. She does not even like them. “I’m allergic to limes,” she told Fallon, adding that they make her tongue itch.

Johnson said the limes were set dressing and she had no idea they would be there.

“It was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied,” the “Our Friend” star admitted.

Said Fallon: “I’m glad you came clean.”