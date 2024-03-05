Dakota Johnson says she’ll “probably” never make a movie like “Madame Web” again.
In an interview with Bustle published Tuesday, Johnson spoke about the film’s unfavorable reception while reflecting on what it was like to be a part of the project, saying that “it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie.”
“I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now,” she said.
The “Fifty Shades” star continued, “But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’”
Johnson, who plays the clairvoyant Cassie Webb in “Madame Web,” said she’s “not surprised” that the film “has gone down the way it has” and added that “of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand.”
The actor also spoke on the challenges of getting movies made because “decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee.”
“Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not,” Johnson said.
“Audiences will always be able to sniff out bullshit. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to fucking want to see those,” she continued.
Many social media users on X, formerly Twitter, praised Johnson for her remarks in the interview.
Directed by S.J. Clarkson, “Madame Web” also stars Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott. The superhero flick holds a meager 12% score on Rotten Tomatoes as of early March.
Over the weekend, Sweeney poked fun at the poorly reviewed film while hosting “Saturday Night Live.”
“You might have seen me in ‘Anyone But You’ or ‘Euphoria’ — you definitely did not see me in ‘Madame Web,’” she said jokingly during her opening monologue.