Dakota Johnson Claps Back After Sleep Comments Go Viral

After she admitted to being able to sleep for 14 hours per night, Dakota Johnson is now spending her waking hours defending her beauty sleep.
The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star told the The Wall Street Journal back in December that “sleep is my number one priority in life.”
“I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours,” she told the outlet at the time. “It depends on what’s happening in my life. If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can.”
Jimmy Fallon jokingly confronted Johnson about her admission after it launched an entire media cycle last year ― and it seems like she wants to put this divulgence to rest.
“I don’t, like, demand it. I’m not a monster. I have a job,” she told the talk show host on Monday. “Why is sleep bad? Like, why? Leave me alone! I’m literally doing nothing ... I’m just asleep!”
What she said next might make those with a dedicated sleep routine even more incensed.
“I don’t have to take anything to sleep like that either. I can just sleep like that,” Johnson admitted. “I think if I took, like, an Ambien, I’d wake up next year.”
When she’s not sleeping or working, Johnson also told the WSJ last month that she makes sure she finds time for self-care.
“I will get in a bathtub at any moment, any time of the day,” she said. “If in the middle of the day, I’m like, ‘Oh God, what is this world?’ I’ll get in the bathtub. I find water really grounding.”