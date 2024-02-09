Dakota Johnson Reveals 'Nobody Gave A F**k' About Her On The Set Of This Hit '00s Show

Dakota Johnson has described her minor cameo on “The Office” as “honestly the worst time” of her life.
The “Madame Web” star, who appeared in the show’s finale in 2013, explained how she landed the role during an interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Wednesday.
“I loved that show so much and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks and I’m barely in the fucking show,” she said.
Johnson appeared on the series finale as Dakota, who replaced Kevin Malone after Dwight Schrute fired him. She’s briefly featured in the episode including in a scene where she asks Oscar Martinez about “strange marks” on Kevin’s files and another where Clark Green flirts with her, ScreenRant noted.
Her cameo was meant to set up a spinoff series of “The Office” that she’d “topline,” according to a 2021 profile in The Hollywood Reporter, but the show never occurred.
Johnson told Meyers, who appears in a fictional “Weekend Update” sketch with former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Bill Hader in the finale, that everyone was “super sad” and there was “weird dynamics” that had been going on for 10 years on the set.
“Some people didn’t speak to each other and I’m coming in like ‘I’m so excited to be here,’” Johnson said.
“And no one wanted to talk to me. Nobody gave a fuck ... I was like in the background of all of these scenes. Faxing things and I don’t know.”
Johnson previously reflected on her cameo in a 2022 video for Vanity Fair, saying that she was there “every day, all day” during her two weeks on set.
“I felt like I was crashing someone’s birthday party when they actually didn’t really mean to invite me like they did it just to be like ‘Yeah, sure, come,’ and then I was stuck there,” Johnson said.
