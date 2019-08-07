Dakota Johnson Reveals Medical Reason For Losing Her Tooth Gap

Dakota Johnson’s iconic tooth gap is no more.

The “Fifty Shades” actor revealed the medical reason for the change of appearance (that sent Twitter into a mini-meltdown this week) on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“I had a permanent retainer since I was like 13, and it was just glued to the back of my teeth,” she explained. “I was having a lot of neck problems recently, so my orthodontist decided it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw sort of expanded. And it helped me and my gap closed by itself, and I’m really sad about it too.”

“I’m sad about my gap tooth too, so I’d really appreciate some privacy in this time,” Johnson later joked. “I have to deal with a whole new world of problems, getting food stuck in my tooth, cause before it would just slide right through.”

