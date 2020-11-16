North Dakota Hits Highest COVID-19 Mortality Rate In The World

North Dakota had the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of any other state or even any other country in the world last week, according to a shocking analysis by the Federation of American Scientists.

South Dakota ranked third-worst in the world.

Both states also have the lowest rates of face mask use in the nation.

The rates are what health experts would expect in a war-torn nation — but not in the U.S., the scientists said.

“How could we allow this in the United States to happen?” Dr. Ali Mokdad, a health professor at the University of Washington in Seattle, told USA Today. “This is unacceptable.”

It’s a situation “as bad as it gets anywhere in the world,” complained Dr. William Haseltine, president of Access Health International, who blamed state leaders for failing to adopt lifesaving health measures.

📍North Dakota had the lowest mask-wearing rate in US in October, according to survey data. States without masks mandates saw sharp spikes.



📍Dakotas also has the highest per capita rate of #COVID19, according to the CDC as of November 6. #MaskUp https://t.co/zinXIolLgU pic.twitter.com/bNsHRxV9W9 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020

North Dakota, which first hit the top of the FAS global mortality charts last month, tallied 18.2 deaths per million last week, and South Dakota had 17.4 deaths per million, according to the FAS analysis.

North Dakota finally moved last week to require masks in certain settings and imposed business restrictions. “Our situation has changed, and we must change with it,” Republican Gov. Doug Burgum said in a somber video message Friday after health care workers pushed for a mask mandate.

But South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican favorite of President Donald Trump, remains adamantly opposed to a mask mandate and frequently questions if masks are any use in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

She also welcomed mass gatherings in her state this summer, including the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the state fair — action Haseltine equated to manslaughter.

“The facts are simple: mask mandates, harsh lockdowns, massive testing and contact tracing haven’t worked — in the United States or abroad,” Noem’s spokesperson Maggie Seidel falsely insisted in an email Monday to The Associated Press. Scientists and medical and public health experts armed with actual evidence strongly disagree.

📍NEW: North Dakota & South Dakota rank #1 & #3.... Our analysis shows 18 of the 50 worst #COVID19 hotspots with the highest mortality worldwide are in the US. And all this reflects deaths arising from older cases arising 3 weeks ago in Oct. Nov case surging➡️bad Dec death wave. pic.twitter.com/AgdSum14Dw — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s model predicts that under current conditions, total deaths in North Dakota and South Dakota will more than double by March 1. That means more than 3,000 more people are expected to die of COVID-19 by then in the two states with a combined population of fewer than 2 million people.

US now getting a million new cases per week



1st million took 127 days



2nd million 44 days



10th million 10 days



Now only a week to get to 11 million #CoronaVirusUpdate #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ScoaBnQ6aL — Euro Maestro (@euromaestro) November 16, 2020

Here is meanwhile comparison of deaths to major US historical events. https://t.co/KZ5TE0hxbS — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 24, 2020

