Dalai Lama Says Donald Trump Lacks 'Moral Principle'

Curious on who Donald Trump will attack in his next tweetstorm? The smart money is on the Dalai Lama.

That’s because the 83-year-old Tibetan Buddhist leader called out the president as someone with a “lack of moral principle,” during a recent interview with the BBC.

The big problem with the president, according to the Dalai Lama, is that his emotions as a “little bit too complicated.”

“One day he says something, another day he says something, but I think lack of moral principle,” he said in the video above.

Although the Dalai Lama said back in 2016 he had “no worries” about a Trump presidency, that seems to have changed.

“When he became president he expressed America first. That is wrong,” the Dalai Lama said.

The religious leader is concerned that Trump withdrew America from the Paris climate accord and about the way the president is handling the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“When I saw pictures of some of those young children, I was sad,” he said. “America ... should take a global responsibility.”

But the Dalai Lama also pointed out that he appreciates Vice President Mike Pence’s support for the Tibetan people and the support he has received from politicians on both sides of the aisle.

So far, the Dalai Lama has yet to meet Trump, and the president has not requested a meeting.

However, as this clip from 2016 shows, the Buddhist leader has obviously studied Trump and does a fairly decent impression of him.