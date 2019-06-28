The Dalai Lama turns 84 on July 6, and he’s apparently been thinking a lot about his successor ― especially their looks.

In a recent interview with the BBC, the Tibetan Buddhist leader is open to the possibility that his successor could be female ― but only if she’s pretty.

“If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive,” he said while laughing and scrunching up his face. “People, I think, prefer not to see that face.”

When the interviewer pointed out that the Dalai Lama’s emphasis on looks seemed strange for a man who preaches tolerance and inner confidence, he doubled down, saying both inner and outer beauty are important in Buddhist teachings.

He then stressed that he supported women’s rights and equal pay in the workplace.

The Dalai Lama has spoken about this before, telling the BBC in 2015 that an unattractive female Dalai Lama “would not be much use.”

The Dalai Lama has a vested interest in the matter since Tibetan Buddhists believe the Dalai Lama can personally pick the body of their next incarnation.

The Dalai Lama’s comments about women weren’t the only ones attracting attention. The Buddhist leader responded to a question about letting refugees resettle in Europe by saying a “limited number” is “OK.” But he added, laughing, that the idea of Europe becoming Muslim or African is “impossible.”

He then echoed a far-right talking point: “Keep Europe for Europeans.”

The Dalai Lama has made similar comments in recent years.

The Buddhist leader also slammed Donald Trump for his “lack of moral principle.”