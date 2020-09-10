You know how Trump said coronavirus was like the flu and we knew it was bulls**t? Well, turns out he secretly knew it was bulls**t, too. pic.twitter.com/NIPeogFaht

Trevor Noah raised some questions on Wednesday in the wake of bombshell revelations about President Donald Trump in a forthcoming book by veteran journalist Bob Woodward.

In one of 18 taped interviews granted to Woodward for his book, Rage, Trump acknowledged in a Feb. 7 call that the novel coronavirus was deadly and airborne. Yet he did not declare a national emergency until more than a month later on March 13 and repeatedly told the public there was nothing to be concerned about.

In another call six days after that declaration, Trump told Woodward he liked to downplay the severity of the outbreak “because I don’t want to create a panic,” according to a copy of the book obtained by CNN ahead of its release.

“You didn’t want to create a panic? So what did you want, for people to be very calmly dying in the streets?” asked “The Daily Show” host. “And also, since when is Donald J. Trump concerned about creating a panic? That’s literally his favorite thing.”

“Cities are burning. Suburbs are collapsing. Caravans of Antifa Mexicans are committing Muslim voter fraud,” Noah cracked. “His campaign slogan is basically ‘Look out behind you!’”

Watch the full segment on “The Daily Show” above.

