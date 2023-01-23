Dallas Cowboys Bash Their Quarterback Dak Prescott On Twitter After 49ers Loss

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field Sunday after an NFL divisional round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California. Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys don’t seem too happy with quarterback Dak Prescott after the team narrowly lost a playoff game Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12.

Prescott admitted those interceptions were a problem, saying, “Those are the throws you can’t have, not in the playoffs,” and he added that there are “no excuses for it.”

Although the social media accounts of most professional sports teams typically try to put the best spin on things, the Cowboys didn’t follow that plan. Instead, the team posted a tweet that squarely put the blame for the loss on Prescott, whose playoff record currently stands at 2-4:

″Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.”

Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.#DALvsSF | #DallasCowboys — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 23, 2023

Although the loss infuriated Cowboys fans, many were shocked that Prescott’s own team seemed to call him out on its own social media page.

I'm not sure I've ever seen a team's official Twitter account throw the star player under the bus like this. https://t.co/roWxvi0qt0 — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) January 23, 2023

GUIIIDDEEE Damn!!! 😂😂 What happened to ‘ol, “we fought hard, See ya next season” playoff elimination tweet? https://t.co/RAdURKiBxq — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 23, 2023

They're not wrong... but interesting tweet about their franchise QB https://t.co/hh1lww40KF — Mike Cronin Jr. (@MikeCroninWMUR) January 23, 2023

Team account posting this is weak bruh!!! https://t.co/KzhoAIHtgE — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 23, 2023

Really would love to see the Slack conversation that led to this copy for this tweet. https://t.co/i435T5kWcC — Keshav Bhat (@KeshavBhat) January 23, 2023

Who does their own players like this? #Weird https://t.co/IC3SP2yTiZ — Alumni CEO (@DeeJayiLLWiLL) January 23, 2023

I am shocked that the @dallascowboys would post this about their franchise quarterback. This is NOT what a “team” should be about. Who is in charge of social media? Damn shame. https://t.co/SE75O10Mul — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) January 23, 2023

Jerry Jones to Cowboys social media team - https://t.co/SonvXXE0Oe pic.twitter.com/ZgzttkuWKn — Steven Ward (@wardreporter) January 23, 2023

Still kind of surprised this one hasn't come down. https://t.co/xNOrObi8rt — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) January 23, 2023

Former NFL head coach Herm Edwards criticized the tweet on ESPN.