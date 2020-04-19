Armed Suspect Dies After Hijacking Bus In Dallas, Officials Say

A suspect is dead after hijacking a public bus in Dallas, officials said.

Around 11 a.m. local time Sunday, Dallas Area Rapid Transit police received a report that a customer had boarded a bus and fired shots, shattering several windows, a DART spokesperson told HuffPost.

The suspect then ordered the bus operator to drive them to a “currently undetermined location,” the spokesperson said. A DART police officer was wounded in the leg.

There was one other passenger on the bus. The bus operator and the passenger were not injured, DART said.

Police reportedly chased the bus to Rowlett, Texas, about 10 miles east of where the suspect is believed to have boarded. Live footage of the scene showed the bus pulled over on the side of the road surrounded by police tape and law enforcement vehicles.

