Toddler Among 4 Family Members Killed In Dallas Shooting

A 1-year-old Texas boy died after being shot by his father Sunday, who also killed three other family members before turning the gun on himself, Dallas authorities announced.
Jose Lopez, 50, Karina Lopez, 33, and Vanessa De La Cruz, 20, were found fatally shot inside their home in the Rylie neighborhood when officers responded to a report Sunday afternoon about a shooting, the Dallas Police Department said.
Police said a 15-year-old girl and the 1-year-old boy were taken to a hospital. The toddler was identified by family members as Logan Santiago De La Cruz on a GoFundMe page.
The 15-year-old was treated for her injuries and released, but Logan died at the hospital, police said.
A 13-year-old girl was also inside the Dallas home but was not injured, the police reported.
Investigators identified the gunman as Byron Carrillo, 21. Family members told WFAA-TV in Dallas that Carrillo was Logan’s father and Vanessa De La Cruz’s ex-boyfriend.
Police said Carrillo was wearing an ankle monitor after being charge with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2021, but he cut it off before or right after the shooting. He had been due in court Tuesday in the assault case that reportedly involved some of Sunday’s victims.
Carrillo fled the home after the shootings, stole a vehicle and headed south. Authorities said he was located Sunday night in the Austin area.
Carrillo crashed the vehicle into a ditch, then fled on foot, but when state troopers got closer, he fatally shot himself, authorities said.
Need help? In the U.S., call 1-866-331-9474 or text “loveis” to 22522 for the National Dating Abuse Helpline.