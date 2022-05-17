'We’re Very Tired': Hair Salon Shooting Victim Speaks As FBI Opens Hate Crime Probe

The FBI opened a hate crime investigation into the shooting at a hair salon in Dallas last week amid reports the attack may be linked to two other shootings targeting Asian-owned businesses in the area.

Authorities are still looking for a suspect after three Korean American women were shot last Wednesday. The shooting took place at Hair World Salon, which sits in a predominantly Korean business area, when an unknown gunman stopped his vehicle near the salon, entered the building and shouted something unintelligible. He then opened fire, injuring the women.

All were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Black man who was driving a dark-colored or maroon minivan.

BREAKING: @FBIDallas, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District in Texas, and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice have opened a federal hate crime investigation into the shooting at Hair World Salon in Dallas. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/MwOO1Rnrdk — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 17, 2022

A Korean American women who was shot during the attack said she was nervous about her ability to work in the future after she was shot three times in the arm.

“We’re very nervous. We’re very tired,” the woman, who did not reveal her identity, said, per The Dallas Morning News. “This happened to us for no reason.”

The paper noted the woman handed police a plastic bag after she spoke, filled with bullets she found while cleaning up the salon after the shooting.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie García said last week authorities believe the attack is connected to two other incidents targeting the Asian American community in Dallas. Police pointed to reports that a red minivan similar to that seen near the hair salon drove past a strip mall on April 2 near the Hair World Salon. Shots were fired, but no one was injured at the time.

On Tuesday last week, a similar vehicle drove past an Asian-run business also in Dallas, firing shots into the building. No one was injured in that attack.