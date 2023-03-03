On Oct. 12, 2022, Juraj Krajčík used a laser-sighted gun to open fire outside a popular LGBTQ bar in Bratislava, Slovakia, killing two queer people and wounding a third. “Feeling no regrets, isn’t that funny?” he tweeted. He killed himself a short time later.

The 19-year-old had also tweeted a link to a 65-page screed he’d authored advocating the genocide of queer people, Jewish people and Black people. Krajčík mimicked and cited the writings of other white supremacist mass shooters, whom he referred to as “saints.” And in a “special thanks” section, he expressed gratitude for the online community that had radicalized him.

“Terrorgram Collective,” Krajčík wrote in italics for emphasis. “You know who you are…. Building the future of the White revolution, one publication at a time.”

It was the first time the Terrorgram Collective — a neo-Nazi propaganda outfit that uses Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, to encourage acts of far-right terror and to celebrate the people who commit them — had been cited in a mass murderer’s twisted treatise.

The Terrorgram Collective is at the heart of the international neo-Nazi accelerationist movement, the most extreme and explicit iteration of white supremacism, which advocates deadly violence and other acts of destruction to hasten the collapse of society so that a whites-only world can be built in its place. The collective produces propaganda — audiobooks, videos and memes — that travels across the web in hopes of inspiring the next Christchurch shooter, who killed 51 Muslims in two mosques; the next El Paso shooter, who killed 22 Hispanic people in a Walmart; the next Pittsburgh shooter, who killed 11 Jews in a synagogue; and the next Buffalo shooter, who killed 10 Black Americans in a grocery store.

The Terrorgram Collective maintains a horrifying hagiology of these shooters, calling them “saints” and sanctifying their likenesses with medieval-style church drawings. Last year, to the alarm of antifascists and counterterror organizations, the collective produced a 24-minute documentary that glorified the murders committed by 105 “saints” over the last 50 years.

Despite the extreme nature of this propaganda, and its direct influence on the Bratislava shooter, the identities of the people behind the Terrorgram Collective, who use pseudonyms to post their bile, have remained unknown — until now.

Evidence compiled by a coalition of anonymous antifascist researchers — including from SoCal Research Club, @WizardAFA, @SunlightAFA and @FashFreeNW — and published this week on Left Coast Right Watch, an investigative news outlet, reveals that one of the Terrorgram Collective’s main propagandists is Dallas Erin Humber, a 33-year-old woman living in Sacramento, California.

HuffPost has corroborated the research indicating that Humber is the person behind multiple Telegram accounts associated with the Terrorgram Collective, and identifying her as the narrator of the collective’s documentaries and audiobooks.

Humber did not respond to HuffPost requests for comment made via email. Voicemails left to her family members went unanswered. Although she received and saw a message HuffPost sent to her on Telegram, she did not respond but instead blocked the reporter from messaging her again.

One of the Telegram chat groups that she frequented was abandoned on Thursday after Left Coast Right Watch published its article.

It’s unclear what Humber currently does to make a living, although there’s evidence she has at times made money selling art, and that she has worked as an academic tutor. She also was a dildo saleswoman, posting videos in which she reviewed different sex toys — like the “pretty impressive” Posh Silicone Bounding Bunny — and offering coupon codes to her viewers.

Her unmasking comes not long after another Terrorgram Collective member may have been identified in court documents. Brandon Russell — the founder of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, fresh off a five-year prison stint for the unlawful storage of explosive materials — was arrested along with his girlfriend by federal authorities in Maryland earlier this month for an alleged plot to attack power stations and plunge the region into darkness. His usernames on Telegram are mentioned in federal affidavits, and archived messages show him interacting with accounts associated with Humber, the pair appearing to coordinate the release of the Terrorgram Collective’s latest propaganda.

Participants embrace during a protest in downtown Bratislava on Oct. 14, 2022, two days after a "radicalised teenager" shot dead two men at a gay bar. VLADIMIR SIMICEK via Getty Images

Late last year, after Slovakian police found the body of Krajčík, the collective got to work making his 65-page pro-genocide tirade into an audiobook. The collective had done this with the writings of other mass shooters, namely for Brenton Tarrant, the Christchurch shooter. His “manifesto” inspired a wave of copycat killers, whom the collective then dubbed “Tarrant’s disciples.”

“This is kind of a huge deal,” Humber says in a brief introduction to the audiobook, “but in case you haven’t heard, on Oct. 12, 2022, St. Juraj Krajčík, Tarrant’s sixth disciple and Terrorgram’s first saint, posted this manifesto online before opening fire on f****ts at an LGBT coffee shop in Bratislava, Slovakia.”

“We mourn St. Krajčík’s death,” she added, “but his legacy is immortalized through words and action ... His manifesto is absolute fucking fire and I think you’ll really enjoy it. If you’ve been around here a while, it should resonate intensely with your very soul. So without further ado, let’s get this party started, Terror Bros.”

Unmasking ‘Miss Gorehound,’ The Narrator Of Terrorgram

The antifascist researchers followed a long trail of digital breadcrumbs to identify Humber, finding that the 33-year-old has been a neo-Nazi since her teenage years, when she became involved in various far-right communities online, many of them related to anime art.

The researchers were able to compile a portrait of a rapidly radicalizing young woman who used various usernames — pretty dictator, the Lolita of the Far Right, Lil’ Lolita, hopelessfangirl, Lil’ Miss Gorehound — to eventually become her latest, most alarming self: Miss Gorehound, the narrator of Terrorgram.

“Guten tag!” begins the bio section of a LiveJournal account called “pretty_dictator,” created in 2003. “I am a fourteen year old National Socialist of full German descent.”

Pretty_dictator’s LiveJournal, the young author declared, was a place for “the personal insights of a fascist dictator in training” and “the story of a white girl with a dream.” The page included “meaningful quotes” from some of the most notorious Nazi-era figures, including Adolf Hitler and Rudolf Hess.

It also included her exact birth date, her hometown (then Elk Grove, California), and the name of her high school (Laguna Creek) — all information that corresponds to Dallas Humber.

Other LiveJournal users often referred to pretty_dictator as Dallas, and she even made a section on her page for “Dallas-related links.” Among these links was the URL for her page on DeviantArt, an online art community.

She went by “hopelessfangirl” on DeviantArt, finding an adoring audience for her brand of Nazi-inspired anime, including a cartoon she drew of Dr. Josef Mengele — the Nazi SS officer often referred to as the “Angel of Death” for his role in the mass murder of Jews — smiling in front of the gates of the Auschwitz death camp. “Happy birthday Herr Doktor,” read the caption.

A horrifying cartoon by Dallas Humber depicting Nazi SS officer Joseph Mengele — often referred to as the “Angel of Death” for his role in the mass murder of Jews — smiling in front of the gates of the Auschwitz death camp. “Happy birthday Herr Doktor,” Humber wrote in the the caption. Screenshot

In 2006, hopelessfangirl posted a new bio page on DeviantArt, again listing her hometown as Elk Grove, California, and listing among her interests “writing to serial killers.”

In the ensuing years, the DeviantArt account became less active — a time that corresponds to a period of seeming turmoil in Humber’s life. Although hopelessfangirl boasted she had a 4.2 GPA and was part of a high school rocketry team that won a competition sponsored by NASA, her dreams of attending a prestigious college at 18 years old were apparently dashed when she briefly became homeless. In 2010, police raided her home and arrested her boyfriend for possessing child pornography. (He was later convicted.) And in 2012, Humber was arrested for possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — and sentenced to probation and a drug diversion program.

But by 2015, she was back on DeviantArt with a new name: Lil’ Miss Gorehound. “This is my new profile,” she told one of her fans, noting that she used to go by hopelessfangirl. “I’m so glad to be back!” she wrote in another comment. “And glad to be drawing whatever I want again! (for stupid complicated reasons I had to be offline and censored for some years.)”

Lil’ Miss Gorehound posted the same disturbing fare as hopelessfangirl had: Nazi-inspired drawings alongside iterations of “ero guro,” a Japanese artform that mixes the grotesque and the erotic. Sometimes she blended genres, like in the online comic book she authored that told a gruesome love story about two SS officers — one woman and one man — having blood-soaked sex between bouts of slaughtering prisoners at a Nazi death camp during World War II.

The name of the SS unit in her book was “Einsatzkommando5B.” She used an abbreviated version of this name to set up an account on Instagram, using the handle @einsatz.kdo.5b.

In November 2019, she announced to her Instagram followers that she had just started a channel for her art on Telegram — the platform that had become a haven for the most extreme far-right figures on the planet. “HEY GUYS I MADE A TELEGRAM CHANNEL FOR MY ART! PLEASE SUB, LINK IN BIO,” she wrote. “My @ is MissGorehoundArt.”

On her Telegram channel, she posted a drawing that she had used as an avatar on DeviantArt: a cartoon of a white woman with blond hair and blue eyes outfitted like the Christchurch shooter, a sonnerad (or black sun) — a Nazi symbol — emblazoned across her chest and a semi-automatic rifle decorated with racist memes and quotes in her hands. (This cartoon was featured in a July 2020 report by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights group, raising alarm about the potential for Telegram to inspire terror attacks.)

A cartoon of a woman dressed like the Christchurch shooter, who massacred 51 Muslims at two New Zealand mosques. llustration: HuffPost; Photo: Telegram

MissGorehoundArt eventually set up other Telegram channels and usernames — including MissG88, M_G, and Right Wing Art Squad — to share disturbing messages and memes. After Los Angeles police killed a Black man named Keenan Anderson last month, she seemed to encourage her followers to attack anti-racist protesters when they took to the streets. “If this dead n****r results in another round of chimpouts, DON’T LET THE OPPORTUNITY GO TO WASTE,” she wrote. “You know what to do.” (She signed off on this message by calling herself “a humble farmer, tending to my stochastic terrorism garden.”)

Once, in a chat group, Miss Gorehound forwarded a message from an account called Right Wing Book Club — an account she appears to have also run — praising the man who assassinated civil rights hero Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “HAIL SAINT JAMES EARL RAY,” the message stated.

And another time she shared a handwritten letter she allegedly received from a different “saint” — currently incarcerated on federal death row at a maximum-security prison in Terre Haute, Indiana — requesting a piece of original Miss Gorehound art. “If you haven’t started something already, how about a wizard with mean/unfriendly eyebrows ... ” the inmate wrote.

Miss Gorehound fulfilled the prisoner’s request, posting a drawing of a wizard before putting it in the mail. “Finished Dylann’s wizard!” she wrote.

Humber claimed to have received a letter from Dylann Roof, the man who massacred nine Black worshippers at a Charleston, South Carolina church. Roof allegedly requested she draw him a wizard. llustration: HuffPost; Photo: Telegram

The drawing had purportedly been commissioned by Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine Black worshippers in a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015. (HuffPost has not independently confirmed that Roof wrote the letter Miss Gorehound posted, but the tone and handwriting style appear to match other letters Roof has written from prison which were later published in the press.)

Miss Gorehound sent loving letters to other mass murderers, according to screenshots of posts from Telegram and from her since-deleted Instagram account — all preserved by antifascist activists in the group White Rose Society Australia.

She wrote a Christmas card to the Christchurch shooter (“Dear Brenton, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! We haven’t forgotten you ... Stay strong brother ... ”) and to Anders Breivik, the white supremacist who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011 (“I’m sure you get many letters from friends around the world, but if you’re interested, I’d love to be your penpal!”).

Once, when she shared other letters she’d written to these two mass murderers, Miss Gorehound revealed a big clue about her real, offline identity. Before putting them in the mail, she posted a photo of the letters propped up against her cat. “Shoutout to Fluffies for being my backdrop,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

Antifascist researchers recognized Fluffies. Years earlier, in 2014, when Miss Gorehound was still going by pretty_dictator online — a username she used interchangeably with her real name, Dallas — she had posted a video of a similar-looking cat, with its distinctive white face markings, to YouTube.

“Fluffies, get out of there!” Humber can be heard saying to her cat, who’s sitting in a clothing drawer, in the video. “Come out of there! There you are! You’re so precious! Awww!”

On the left, Fluffies appears in a YouTube video. On the right, Humber thanks Fluffies on Instagram for being her "backdrop" in a photo. Illustration: HuffPost; Photos: YouTube, Instagram

The Voice Of Terrorgram

Last fall, two days after the shooting at the Bratislava gay bar, the Terrorgram Collective posted a new 24-minute “documentary” it had been working on for months. It was released with a last-minute dedication to the Slovakian shooter, “St. Juraj Krajčík.”

The documentary begins with a female narrator stating: “Between 1968 and 2022, 105 white men and women of action have taken it upon themselves to wage war against the system and our racial enemies.” The ensuing film is a chronological celebration of these white men and women’s murders — a terror reel of shootings, bombings and bodies, all set to a chilling fashwave soundtrack.

The website Militant Wire, which monitors violent extremists across the globe, including the self-declared Islamic state and al Qaeda, wrote about the Terrorgram documentary at the time, making special note of the video’s narrator:

It is both striking and seemingly incongruous to the material, the way a young, average female voice (devoid of ghoulish stylization or of discernible malice and hatred) not only celebrates acts of terrorism while parroting well-established neo-Nazi tropes and slogans, but perhaps most of all the unburdened and rather natural way that this young woman uses the most cutting of racial slurs and homophobic pejoratives. It is one thing to see edgy young men describe mass murderer Dylann Roof as “Saint Roof” on a message board, for example, and quite another to hear a young woman say it aloud and without traceable irony.

The voice is Dallas Humber’s — the same voice that had narrated all of the collective’s previous propaganda. In this latest documentary, her disturbing deadpan is used to describe some of the most horrifying episodes in recent American history.

“Between Aug 1977 and 1980, Saint Joseph Paul Franklin kills 22 n****rs and race traitors and injures at least seven in isolated sniper attacks across the U.S.,” she says near the start of the video, set to footage of Franklin’s carnage and a clip of him smiling. “His high-value targets Include a race-mixing civil rights n****r and pornographer Larry Flynt.” (The FBI estimates Franklin, a white supremacist who later died in prison, killed “more than 20 people and seriously injured six.”)

Later in the documentary, Humber celebrates some acts of terror in her hometown. “June 18, 1999,” she says, “Saints Matthew and Tyler Williams firebomb three synagogues in Sacramento, California. Then, on July 1, they kill two f****ts in Redding. The next day, they firebomb a Sacramento abortion mill.” (The white supremacist Williams brothers were arrested for these crimes. Matthew Williams killed himself in jail and Tyler Williams is still in prison.)

The documentary’s final, 105th “saint” is the white supremacist who, at 18, filmed himself killing 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store last year. “May 14, 2022,” Humber says. “Saint Payton Gendron kills 10 n****rs including a cop ... His manifesto and livestream propel accelerationism and the Great Replacement back into the mainstream, just as he intended.”

Then Humber closes the documentary with a blood-chilling invocation.

“To the saints of tomorrow, watching this today,” she says, “know that when you succeed, you’ll be celebrated with reverence and your sacrifice will not be in vain. Hail the saints and hail our glorious and bloody legacy of white terror.”

A mourner places her hand on a photo of shooting victim Hayward Patterson, at makeshift memorial across the street from the scene of a mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market on May 19, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Kent Nishimura via Getty Images

Shannon Foley Martinez, a former American neo-Nazi who now works to de-radicalize extremists, says the Terrorgram Collective is part of a long tradition of white supremacist propagandists trying to inspire violence. “One of the mechanisms of creating martyrs is that it emboldens individuals to undertake actions that they otherwise might not,” she told HuffPost.

Extremists, she explained, are often on a “quest for significance.”

“And if you can become a ‘saint,’ if you can become exalted for the things that you do, that takes this life that feels really kind of meaningless and then gives it not just meaning, but this intense meaning, and a legacy of destruction that carries you on forever,” Foley Martinez said. “And you see this in mass shooter manifestos. They all sort of amplify and talk about one another… They glorify the acts of those who came before them. Everybody’s always trying to beat the record.”

Foley Martinez said that it’s only a matter of time until the Terrorgram Collective, if left unchecked, canonizes another one of its followers as a saint.

“It is an absolute given that Terrorgram will inspire more shootings,” she said.

Actual Darkness

Earlier this month, federal authorities announced the arrest of neo-Nazi couple Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel on charges that they were plotting to attack the Maryland power grid system. Prosecutors allege Russell, who lives in Florida, and Clendaniel, who lives in Maryland, planned to use guns to shoot five substations near Baltimore to “completely destroy” the city.

Russell skipped town, driving south with a small arsenal of guns and ammo in his car. Police eventually arrested him in Key Largo, not far from the Turkey Point nuclear power plant. (Later, Russell’s former roommate, the one accused of the double murder, would tell police Russell had been planning to attack the nuclear plant.)

Advertisement

Russell was sentenced to five years in prison and was released early, in August 2021. A short time later, prosecutors say he set about plotting the attack in Maryland. Federal affidavits filed in court this month reveal that Russell had been using at least two pseudonyms in encrypted chats — Raccoon and Homunculus — to plan his assault on the power grids.

Those same pseudonyms appear in archived chats preserved by the antifascist researchers investigating Dallas Humber.

Brandon Russell, left, and his girlfriend Sarah Clendaniel, right, are accused of plotting to attack power grids in Maryland. Illustration: HuffPost; Photos: Instagram, Department of Justice

Last summer Russell, writing as “Raccoon,” posted the Terrorgram Collective’s latest propaganda: an audiobook version of a 136-page screed they’d authored, narrated by Humber, imploring readers to commit acts of terror. (“Have you ever wondered what would happen if the next child drag queen parade got torn apart by a nail bomb?” Humber says. “I have. Many times.”)

When Russell posted this audiobook to Telegram, another user was eager to know if the female narrator would be narrating another book soon. “She will,” Russell responded. Humber chimed in, too, to reassure her fan. “I will at some point,” she said.

This brief interaction, among others preserved by antifascists, indicates Russell and Humber were both working to produce the Terrorgram Collective’s propaganda.

Last July, they published an audiobook in which Humber reads aloud text beseeching neo-Nazis to attack power grids. “Peppered all over the country are power distribution substations that keep electricity flowing ... ” Humber says. “Sitting ducks. Worthy prey. They are largely unprotected and often in remote locations. They can be struck at with ease, and it can be done without getting caught, allowing for multiple to be hit in a spree.”

Such attacks on the power grid, Humber says in the audiobook, are “unquestionably more effective than shooting up random n****rs” because “with the power off, when the lights don’t come back on, all hell will break loose, making conditions desirable for our race to once again take back what is ours.”

A recent investigation by Insider found attacks on America’s vulnerable power grid were up 72% in 2022 over the year before — a period of intensifying far-right rhetoric about destroying public infrastructure. Overall, these attacks have increased by 277% since 2018.

What Now?

It’s unclear what law enforcement knew about Humber’s presence on Terrorgram, if it knew anything at all.

The Sacramento Police Department didn’t respond to a request for comment, and the FBI field office in Sacramento declined to comment.

“We were unaware of this issue until you presented it to us in this email,” Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, told HuffPost. “I have forwarded this information to our Gang Suppression Unit, which investigates all bias-based crimes.”

There is a recent precedent for law enforcement knowing the real, offline identity of a Terrorgram propagandist, but choosing to withhold that information from the public.

In July 2020 HuffPost published a report identifying 27-year-old Andrew Casarez as the leader of a white supremacist network called the Bowl Patrol. Like Humber, Casarez lived in Sacramento and used a pseudonym on Telegram to encourage his followers to become “saints” by committing acts of racial terror.

But the Southern Poverty Law Center recently found Casarez’s name on a leaked copy of the 2019 federal no-fly list. (Casarez, a pizza delivery driver, was a “selectee” on the list, meaning he would have been subject to enhanced security measures at airports.) This suggests federal law enforcement knew that Casarez was involved with the Bowl Patrol for at least eight months before HuffPost’s article — a period of time when he continued to encourage his followers to commit mass shootings.

This, as the SPLC noted, “raises questions about how federal agencies reconcile investigative secrecy and public safety.”

Spencer Sunshine — a veteran researcher of the far right who is writing a book about James Mason, author of the newsletter Siege, a foundational text for Terrorgram — told HuffPost it’s possible that federal law enforcement has also known about Humber’s attempts to incite mass murder, but has chosen to keep that information to itself.

“History has shown that they will sit back to keep collecting information and keep their hand in the pot even when sometimes murders are occurring,” he said of the FBI’s investigations of white supremacist groups.

The agency, he said, often waits for the right “political moment” to take action, “either when the charges are big enough, or when they have the resources and they have prosecutors who want to pursue it.”

It’s also unclear whether Humber — now that her role in Terrorgram has been exposed — could or would be prosecuted. In the landmark Supreme Court ruling Brandenberg vs. Ohio, the court ruled that advocacy of violence could be punished only “where such advocacy is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.”

Arusha Gordon — associate director of the James Byrd Jr. Center to Stop Hate at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law — told HuffPost that it can be a high hurdle for prosecutors to jump to prove that certain incitements are “likely” to produce “imminent” violence.

It might be tough, for example, to demonstrate that Humber encouraging her followers to commit acts of terror amounts to an “imminent” threat in court. The Terrorgram Collective’s propaganda doesn’t always declare a specific, upcoming date for its followers to do terror.

Other country’s laws make it easier to prosecute someone like Humber. Recently in the U.K., 19-year-old white supremacist Daniel Harris was sentenced to 11 years in prison for making videos that influenced both the Buffalo shooter and the man who fatally shot five people at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs this past November. Among the videos Harris produced was one which promoted the “total extermination of sub-humans once and for all.”

Humber’s propaganda is just as explicitly genocidal, and as it stands, she has appeared to inspire at least one mass shooting — the one in Bratislava. The antifascists whose research unmasked Humber hope exposing her will prevent her from inspiring another.

“When someone actively takes a role in encouraging people to commit acts of terror and mass-violence, they are a danger to anyone who happens to have the misfortune of being in close proximity to the next radicalized neo-Nazi who heeds their call to violence,” the antifascist researchers told HuffPost in a joint statement. “What they want is the dual benefit of anonymity and notoriety. They want to remain nameless and continue doing what they do, free of any consequence, while simultaneously elevating their status as some pseudonymous celebrity amongst their peers.”

