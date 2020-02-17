Dallas Paper Chucks Candidate Endorsements, Wants Voters To Think For A Change

Its rationale is that the more thoughtful, voter-empowering approach will quell the rise of political personality cults, overheated extremes — and contempt.

“From the start, this nation was always an idea, a concept about liberty ... that invited a perpetual debate about how society should be,” the newspaper noted. Now the nation is “at a crossroads.” It can “pivot into a bright future or fall into an abyss.”

There’s currently a “broad push to drive our politics to extremes, to destroy without building consensus for what should be built,” the newspaper warned. Political debates are being driven by “assessments of political personalities” and “populist passions on the left and right,” it added. The result is distracted voters who empower a candidate without ever “seriously debating policy implications.”