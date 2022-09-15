A sports movie starring Matthew McConaughey has been canceled after producers learned of “disturbing allegations” about the true story behind the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production company Skydance scrapped the 1984-set “Dallas Sting,” which was to feature the Oscar-winning actor as the coach of a Dallas-based teenage girls soccer team that shocked international competition at a tournament in China. Kari Skogland (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) was set to direct.

Production was to begin next month in New Orleans, IndieWire reported. But the concerning new information prompted Skydance and producers to scuttle the project, sources told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

Deadline used “misconduct” in its headline about “Dallas Sting” and cited “an impropriety that Skydance and the producers were made aware of” in its article, but didn’t elaborate.

Skydance and a rep for McConaughey didn’t immediately reply to HuffPost requests for comment.