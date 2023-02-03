Police: Man Arrested In Taking Of Monkeys From Dallas Zoo

This photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows an emperor tamarin that lives at the zoo. Two monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo on Jan. 30, 2023, police said. The emperor tamarin in this photo is not one of the two monkeys involved in the incident. Dallas Zoo via AP

DALLAS (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the case of the two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo after he was spotted near the animal exhibits at an aquarium in the city, police said Friday.

Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts of animal cruelty, Dallas police said. Jail records, which don’t list an attorney for him, indicate that he faces five charges of animal cruelty and that his bail was set at $25,000.

Advertisement

The reason for the discrepancy between police and the jail in the number of charges was not immediately clear.

Police said officers arrested him after getting a tip that he had been seen near the animal exhibits at the Dallas Aquarium.

The monkeys named Bella and Finn went missing Monday, and a cut was found in their enclosure. Police found them the next day in a vacant house south of the zoo after getting a tip.

There have been several unusual events at the zoo over the past few weeks, including other enclosure fences that were cut, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.

Advertisement