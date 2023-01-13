What's Hot

Ingraham Accuses Biden Of Corrupt Family Business And Irony Is Off The Charts

Jan. 6 Special Counsel Looking Into Who Paid For Trump Officials' Lawyers: Report

Gas Stoves Are A Health Risk. Here's What To Do If You Have One.

Piers Morgan's Wild Alex Jones Interview Is A Tire Fire That Doesn't End Well

Lisa Marie Presley: Rita Wilson, Nicolas Cage, Other Stars Pay Tribute

Trump Organization To Be Sentenced For Tax Fraud, Faces Fine

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Humiliating George Santos Moment: 'A Beautiful Metaphor'

Superintendent: Official Learned Of Weapon Before Student Shot Teacher

Michael Bay Faces Charges For Killing Of Pigeon On Set Of Movie

Stephen Colbert Exposes 'Weird' George Santos Lie With Video Evidence

Julia Roberts Is Blown Away To Learn She Isn't Really A Roberts

Jimmy Fallon Lets Fox News Have It With Jab On Biden's Documents

Weird NewsDallasexecutive viceEdell

Dallas Police Join Search For Zoo's Missing Clouded Leopard

Officials said the animal, "Nova," is not dangerous and likely hiding somewhere on the zoo grounds.
AP
A missing clouded leopard shut down the Dallas Zoo on Friday as police helped search for the animal that officials described as not dangerous and likely hiding somewhere on the zoo grounds. (Dallas Zoo via AP)
A missing clouded leopard shut down the Dallas Zoo on Friday as police helped search for the animal that officials described as not dangerous and likely hiding somewhere on the zoo grounds. (Dallas Zoo via AP)
via Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A missing clouded leopard shut down the Dallas Zoo on Friday as police helped search for the animal that officials described as not dangerous and likely hiding somewhere on the zoo grounds.

The small cat weighs about 20-25 pounds (9-11 kilograms), said Harrison Edell, executive vice president of animal care and conservation at the Dallas Zoo. The search inside Texas’ largest zoo was focused on scouring trees, which Edell said clouded leopards like to climb.

The zoo tweeted that the missing cat, named Nova, was a “serious situation,” but Edell said the animal posed no threat to humans.

“If anything, she’s real nervous and afraid of people,” Edell said.

He did not say how the animal escaped its enclosure. Another clouded leopard at the zoo, Nova’s sister, was still in its habitat, Edell said.

Animals have escaped enclosures from the Dallas Zoo before. Most notably was in 2004, when a 340-pound (154-kilogram) gorilla named Jabari jumped over a wall and went on a 40-minute rampage that injured three people before police shot and killed the animal.

Related

Dallasexecutive viceEdellJabariHarrison Edell
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Snow Leopards

Popular in the Community