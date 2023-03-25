What's Hot

India Expels Rahul Gandhi, Modi Critic, From Parliament

How This State GOP Completely Changed Its Mind On Medicaid Expansion

23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Hours Of Video Deleted In Ohio Train Derailment

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

I Had One Of The Biggest Hits Of 1992. Then I Came Out As Omnisexual.

Michigan Repeals ‘Right-To-Work’ Law In Historic Win For Unions

Police: 2 Dead, 9 Missing In Penn Chocolate Factory Blast

Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Shared A ‘Weird Thing’ To Survive As Teen Actors

These Native American Boys Are Being Told To Cut Their Hair Due To School Policy

It's Not Just You: Making Friends After 60 Is Really Hard

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

SportsNFLFootballBuffalo Bills

Damar Hamlin Shares Heartfelt Message On His Birthday: 'Life Is A Precious Gift'

The Buffalo Bills safety, who suffered a cardiac arrest in January, thanked his supporters for their birthday wishes on Friday.
Ben Blanchet

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reflected on the “precious gift” of life as he celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday, over two months since his frightening cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game.

Hamlin, who has made several public appearances since the terrifying episode in January, described his feelings toward celebrating another birthday as he thanked his supporters in an Instagram post.

“Life is a precious gift. it’s a blessing to see another birthday,” wrote Hamlin alongside a number of personal pictures including snaps with rappers Jay-Z and Quavo.

“I can’t begin to explain the feelings… & even if I could you probably still wouldn’t know the half.. But ima enjoy this one a lil extra today! I know my purpose of why I’m here & I’m aligned focused & only answering to my higher calling. Thank-You To All For Every B-Day Wish!”

Hamlin’s cardiac arrest generated several displays of support from around the sports world and it sparked millions in donations to his Chasing M’s Foundation.

Hamlin, in his first televised interview since the Monday Night Football game, told “Good Morning America” last month that he’s thankful to have another chance at life and is “still working through things” emotionally despite physically feeling great.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community