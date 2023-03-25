Damar Hamlin Shares Heartfelt Message On His Birthday: 'Life Is A Precious Gift'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reflected on the “precious gift” of life as he celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday, over two months since his frightening cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game.

Hamlin, who has made several public appearances since the terrifying episode in January, described his feelings toward celebrating another birthday as he thanked his supporters in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

“Life is a precious gift. it’s a blessing to see another birthday,” wrote Hamlin alongside a number of personal pictures including snaps with rappers Jay-Z and Quavo.

“I can’t begin to explain the feelings… & even if I could you probably still wouldn’t know the half.. But ima enjoy this one a lil extra today! I know my purpose of why I’m here & I’m aligned focused & only answering to my higher calling. Thank-You To All For Every B-Day Wish!”

Hamlin’s cardiac arrest generated several displays of support from around the sports world and it sparked millions in donations to his Chasing M’s Foundation.

Advertisement