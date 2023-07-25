Damar Hamlin is keeping Bronny James in his thoughts after the college basketball player entered cardiac arrest on Monday morning.

James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, collapsed during practice with the University of Southern California’s basketball squad. He was quickly hospitalized, now in stable condition and out of the intensive care unit, according to The Athletic.

Advertisement

The Buffalo Bills safety quickly supported the 18-year-old athlete after facing the same type of health crisis earlier this year.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The athelete recently shared support for the James family after Bronny James was taken to the hospital for cardiac arrest. Megan Briggs via Getty Images

In January, Hamlin collapsed after entering cardiac arrest during a football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He’s since made a strong recovery and was cleared to get back on the field in April.

“Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well,” Hamlin tweeted. “Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

Advertisement

Bronny James plays in Houston, Texas, on March 28, 2023. The teen is now in stable condition after collapsing on the field during practice with University of Southern California's basketball team. Michael Hickey via Getty Images

The NFL player, now a spokesperson for CPR training, also said he was working to make defibrillators required equipment for any sports facility.

“Defibrillators at EVERY practice, high school on up,” one follower suggested, to which Hamlin replied, “We been on that mission..”

Bronny James is the eldest of the Los Angeles Lakers small forward and his wife, Savannah James, two sons.

The up-and-coming athlete announced he would be attending USC in May.

Proud father Lebron James celebrated his son’s commitment to the Division I team, calling it “one of the best days of (his) life.”