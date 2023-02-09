NFL Players Union Doctor Makes 'Guarantee' Damar Hamlin Will Play Pro Again

A doctor with the NFL Players Association says he expects Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to be back on a football field in a matter of time.

Dr. Thom Mayer, the medical director for the union that represents thousands of active and former players, made the prediction just over a month after Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I don’t want to get into HIPAA [privacy] issues, but I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again,” said Mayer on SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio show “Heart to Heart.”

Mayer’s comment comes more than a month after medical professionals used CPR and a defibrillator on Hamlin in a scene that shocked the football world.

Hamlin, who was transferred from Cincinnati Medical Center to a Buffalo, New York, medical center before being released on Jan. 11, eventually made an appearance during a playoff rematch between the Bills and Bengals last month.

On Wednesday, Hamlin accepted the union’s Alan Page Community Award and in a speech reflected on a “favorite quote” of his: “It’s a blessing to be a blessing.”

“With that being said, I plan to never take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach to making a difference in the community where I come from and also communities across the world,” Hamlin said.

Damar Hamlin is here in Phoenix to accept the Alan Page Community Award and give his speech: pic.twitter.com/2OeUH1lBKA — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) February 8, 2023

Hamlin was one of five finalists for the community service award, which included a $100,000 donation to his Chasing M’s Foundation, according to The Associated Press.