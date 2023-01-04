What's Hot

Sports
NFLFootballBuffalo BillsDamar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's Uncle Reveals Frightening Detail About Player's Cardiac Arrest

The uncle of the stricken Buffalo Bills player disclosed a harrowing development.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated a second time at the hospital after his heart was restarted on the field, a family member said Tuesday.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed after tackling Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football.

“His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice” his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN. “They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital.”

Glenn told ESPN there is also concern over lung damage.

In an optimistic note, Glenn shared with the sports network that his nephew was “improving from where he was yesterday.”

“I know he’s still here, I know he’s fighting,” Glenn said to ESPN.

Hamlin’s agent, Ron Butler, added that Hamlin’s oxygen levels have increased.

At last report, Hamlin remained sedated and in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

