Damar Hamlin 'Fully Cleared' To Return To NFL, Buffalo Bills Manager Says

Damar Hamlin is back at it.

Just 3 1/2 months after going into sudden cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game, the Buffalo Bills safety has been “fully cleared” to return to the NFL, Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Tuesday.

“He’s fully cleared, he’s here and he’s in a great headspace to come back and make his return,” said Beane, who added that three medical specialists unanimously agreed Hamlin could “resume full activities.”

Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.@HamlinIsland is in Buffalo and in a great headspace. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/wa2ZfGm8mX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

Hamlin collapsed during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after making what appeared to be a routine tackle.

Emergency responders administered CPR and restored the 24-year-old’s heartbeat on the field, then transported him via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

Doctors cautioned that Hamlin would require a long recovery, even though he was walking, talking and showing no signs of neurological damage within a week of nearly dying.

In February, Hamlin made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors ceremony, where he reflected on the medical scare and thanked the first responders who saved his life.

“Every day I am amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and across the world,” Hamlin said.

“Encourage to pray, encourage to spread love and encourage keep fighting no matter the circumstances.”