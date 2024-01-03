Damar Hamlin Gets A Heart Tattoo A Year After His Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin got a tattoo to commemorate the one year anniversary of his on-field cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati.
The tattoo design — a hand heart on Hamlin’s neck with a heart monitor line enclosed inside — was shared in an Instagram post by Miami-based tattoo artist Alexander Brenes on Tuesday.
“1 year later still locked inn ,” the caption read, a likely reference to Hamlin’s life-threatening medical incident last January.
The 25-year old athlete collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals football game at Paycor Stadium in Ohio last year. After being revived on the field by medical personnel, the athlete was transported to the hospital. He remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit, where he made remarkable strides toward recovery.
“When you put real love out into the world, it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he wrote in an Instagram post that week in response to the supportive messages he had received. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.”
The Bills safety was discharged from the hospital the following week and, with his doctor’s clearance, made his return to the field in August.
In his own Instagram post on Tuesday evening, Hamlin shared a series of photos, including photos of him in the hospital last year and moments of joy since then.
“God’s Child ✝️🏾.. 1 year later 🧎🏾♂️,” he wrote in the caption.