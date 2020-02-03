Running backs Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs and Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers were both undrafted players who played on pro football’s biggest stage Sunday.

Only one, Williams, could savor victory in the Super Bowl. But first he reached out to his old Miami Dolphins teammate Mostert in the tunnel of Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium while his Chiefs celebrated on the field, ESPN reported. (See the clip below.)

The two players chatted and Williams, who scored two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ comeback win, hugged and consoled Mostert, who also had a touchdown. They talked some more, then swapped game jerseys.

It was a quiet moment that could have gone ignored, but Twitter kept passing it on. For good reason.

Watch below.

Chiefs RB Damien Williams immediately chased down 49ers RB Raheem Mostert after Super Bowl 54, shared some emotional words and swapped jerseys. Then he went out and finally celebrated with his team. So much class. pic.twitter.com/GsiNqYm10I — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) February 3, 2020