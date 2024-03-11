This Dark Fantasy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Damsel” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The dark fantasy stars Millie Bobby Brown as a noble women who accepts a proposal to marry a handsome prince. She quickly learns, however, that she’s been set up to serve as a human sacrifice to repay an old royal debt. Robin Wright, Angela Bassett and Ray Winstone also appear in the movie.
“Damsel” was released on Netflix on March 8 to mixed reviews from critics, many of whom lamented the waste of a talented cast on under-developed characters.
Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
“Ricky Stanicky” premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 7. The new comedy revolves around three childhood pals who continue to use a made-up fourth friend as their alibi for bad behavior.
Their handy excuse backfires, however, when their partners insist on finally meeting this mysterious friend, and they have to hire an actor for the role. Directed by Peter Farrelly, “Ricky Stanicky” stars Zac Efron, John Cena, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, Lex Scott Davis and William H. Macy.
In the lead-up to winning four Academy Awards, “Poor Things” was released on Hulu on March 7 and is currently the most popular movie on the platform.
Emma Stone stars as Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman who goes on a journey of liberation and self-exploration after an eccentric scientist brings her back to life with a brain transplant. The cast also features Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef and Jerrod Carmichael.
The top movie on Max at the moment is “Wonka,” which joined the streaming service on March 8.
Timothée Chalamet plays the titular Roald Dahl character in this exploration of the candy man’s early career journey. The musical fantasy features a star-studded cast that also includes Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas and Rowan Atkinson.
“Saving Private Ryan” is currently trending on Apple TV+. The 1998 Steven Spielberg film follows a group of World War II soldiers tasked with locating a young private whose three brothers were killed in combat so that he can return home.
Heralded for its unflinchingly realistic depiction of WWII combat, “Saving Private Ryan” won five Academy Awards. Critics also praised the acting performances, particularly from star Tom Hanks.