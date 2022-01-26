Fox News Host Dan Bongino Permanently Banned From YouTube

YouTube permanently banned Fox News host and right-wing radio commentator Dan Bongino on Wednesday for trying to circumvent an active suspension on his account.

Bongino was suspended earlier this month for violating the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy after he said falsely that masks are “useless” in stopping the spread of the virus. He later attempted to get around the one-week suspension by posting from another channel, according to YouTube.

Advertisement

“When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension,” YouTube said in a statement. “If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels.”

His “Dan Bongino Show” channel on YouTube had nearly 900,000 subscribers.

He will not be permitted to make new channels associated with his name, a YouTube spokesperson told The Hill.