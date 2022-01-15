Trump Ally Dan Bongino Suspended From YouTube Over COVID-19 Misinformation

Right-wing commentator Daniel Bongino attends a House Judiciary Committee hearing on police brutality and racial profiling in June 2020. Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump acolyte and right-wing commentator Dan Bongino lashed out at YouTube on Friday after it temporarily suspended his channel for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

Bongino, who also hosts shows on Fox News and Fox Nation, was bounced after he said on his YouTube channel that masks are “useless” in stopping the spread of the disease.

“If I said I was surprised I’d be lying,” Bongino fired back on Twitter, apparently at a YouTube staffer, after he was informed of his suspension. “We knew it was just a matter of time before the tyrannical, free-speech hating, bullshit, big tech shithole you work for would try to silence us.”

Bongino, who frequently blocks Twitter followers who criticize him, signed off: “Respectfully, Kiss My Ass.”

BREAKING 🚨:

YouTube just suspended Dan’s channel for daring to question the mask fascists.



I guess they were waiting for an apology from us. But that’s not quite how it worked out for them. Here’s Dan’s email to “Coco” at YouTube telling them to plant a big wet kiss on his ass pic.twitter.com/4yFeprnr3Y — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) January 14, 2022

A YouTube spokesperson told The Daily Beast that Bongino’s video was removed for “violating our policies on COVID-19 misinformation, specifically for comments that masks are useless, resulting in a first strike on the channel.”

The penalty for a “first strike” bars a user from uploading new videos for seven days.

The company on Friday also removed Bongino’s channel from its Partner Program, which allows users to monetize their content through advertising, for “repeatedly violating” guidelines on “harmful or dangerous acts.” A spokesperson declined to detail those acts to The Hill.

Critics on Twitter reminded Bongino that private companies have the right to set terms of use, and that the First Amendment does not protect all speech, such as broadcasting lies.

Private business is allowed to employ codes of conduct that you agree to when you use their service. The first amendment also doesn’t protect all speech. pic.twitter.com/8JB12TOyNB — I’m Batman (@kittendrawers) January 15, 2022

The right to freedom of speech means the government can’t penalize you for voicing your opinion. It does not mean you have the right to use a private social media company to lie, defame or spread misinformation or hate speech — teacher kate (@kater1960) January 15, 2022