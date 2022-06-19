Far-Right Activists Hurl Attacks Toward GOP Lawmaker At Texas Convention

Far-right activists at the Texas GOP Convention hurled criticisms toward Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) one day after a Republican senator faced boos during his speech.

Activists, including some who were recording, approached Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost his right eye to a bomb while deployed to Afghanistan, with remarks such as “eyepatch McCain” and “globalist RINO [Republican In Name Only],” The Daily Beast reported.

Other remarks made toward the lawmaker included claims that Crenshaw is a “traitor” and calls that he be “hung for treason.”

A witness told Mediaite some of the activists “got physical with multiple people, including hitting them with cameras.”

Some of the remarks echoed the words of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who called Crenshaw “eye patch McCain” after the lawmaker said sending help to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion wasn’t a factor in the U.S. baby formula shortage.

Alex Stein, one of the activists who approached Crenshaw and posted video of it on Twitter, and others were taken out of the building and a number of arrests were made at the convention, an anonymous source at the convention told Mediaite. Witnesses told Mediaite some of those involved were wearing Proud Boys gear.

Stein said he was “the real victim,” Mediaite reported, claiming he was assaulted by Crenshaw and his “police force.”

Crenshaw responded to Mediaite’s report via Twitter on Saturday and tagged Stein in his message:

This is what happens when angry little boys like @alexstein99 don’t grow up and can’t get girlfriends…

🤷 https://t.co/5KaIzx9umg — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 18, 2022