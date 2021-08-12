Rep. Dan Crenshaw Insists Election Wasn’t Stolen, And GOP Senate Candidate Objects

A Republican Senate candidate interrupted Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) on Wednesday when the congressman told a crowd of GOP voters that Democrats had not stolen the 2020 presidential election.

“Don’t kid yourself into believing that is why we lost,” Crenshaw said at a GOP event in Rosemont, Illinois.

Bobby Piton, who is running for Senate in Illinois, wasn’t happy to hear Crenshaw say that. He interrupted the congressman, saying “You’re wrong” and claiming he had “plenty of proof” the election was fraudulent. Some Republicans have baselessly claimed that Joe Biden was declared the winner in five states that Donald Trump actually won.

“Five different states?” Crenshaw said in response to Piton. “Hundreds of thousands of votes? You’re kidding yourself.”

Piton said he remained convinced that “it’s gonna turn out, and it’s gonna flip.”

Crenshaw wasn’t having it.

“It won’t, it won’t. And you need all five states to make it work,” he replied. “I’m not going to argue with you on this.”

Piton posted a video of the exchange on YouTube.

Piton also tweeted that Crenshaw was a “corrupt politician” who “seems to be crossing over to traitor status.” He said that calling the former Navy SEAL a “RINO” — a term meaning “Republican in name only” — was “too polite.”

https://t.co/jVYJmRrDS6

I'm grateful I could expose yet another corrupt politician.Calling him a RINO is too polite.He seems to be crossing over to traitor status; putting globalist interests ahead of our United States of America!@RepDanCrenshaw @DanCrenshawTX @monicaonairtalk — Bobby Piton, 2022 US Senate Candidate -State of IL (@UAmerica333) August 12, 2021

So far, Crenshaw hasn’t responded on Twitter.

But others have weighed in.

In other words: @DanCrenshawTX got heckled for stating the truth. https://t.co/TxskKwZNow — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 12, 2021

I just wish Crenshaw had been consistently this (politically) brave https://t.co/PTHnZQHKgL — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) August 12, 2021

It's too late to jump off the crazy train now tho. You gotta sit yo ass on there and live this shit till it burns out. Next time don't lie to the people like cowards 🤡 https://t.co/f9AtWfgZAi — Uche Nwaneri(The Observant Lineman)♎ #Snydercut (@Chukwu77) August 12, 2021

However, some thought Crenshaw was due for some karmic payback after going out of his way to support other GOP talking points.

I'd feel a lot sorrier for Crenshaw if he wasn't a walking example of the "own the libs at all costs" attitude that helps fuel the stolen election stuff. https://t.co/VO5s0YTTZr — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) August 12, 2021

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who has repeatedly tried to have it both ways when it comes to Trump’s “big lie,”was heckled by a fervent MAGA supporter and election denialist at a recent fundraising event for saying the 2020 election wasn’t stolen. https://t.co/c4ciVfWrGr — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 12, 2021

Dan Crenshaw should have to argue with MAGA dummies forever, like a Sisyphus and the boulder kind of deal. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 12, 2021

"I never thought the leopards would eat my face!" He exclaims after years of supporting the Leopards for eating people's faces platform. https://t.co/G68kAUGEKN — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) August 12, 2021