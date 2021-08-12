Rep. Dan Crenshaw Insists Election Wasn’t Stolen, And GOP Senate Candidate Objects

A Republican Senate candidate interrupted Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) on Wednesday when the congressman told a crowd of GOP voters that Democrats had not stolen the 2020 presidential election.
“Don’t kid yourself into believing that is why we lost,” Crenshaw said at a GOP event in Rosemont, Illinois.
Bobby Piton, who is running for Senate in Illinois, wasn’t happy to hear Crenshaw say that. He interrupted the congressman, saying “You’re wrong” and claiming he had “plenty of proof” the election was fraudulent. Some Republicans have baselessly claimed that Joe Biden was declared the winner in five states that Donald Trump actually won.
“Five different states?” Crenshaw said in response to Piton. “Hundreds of thousands of votes? You’re kidding yourself.”
Crenshaw then referenced an earlier conversation in which Piton had claimed he was involved in the election investigation in Maricopa County, Arizona, which has been criticized by both the state’s Democratic secretary of state and the Republican chairman of the county board of supervisors.
Piton said he remained convinced that “it’s gonna turn out, and it’s gonna flip.”
Crenshaw wasn’t having it.
“It won’t, it won’t. And you need all five states to make it work,” he replied. “I’m not going to argue with you on this.”
Piton posted a video of the exchange on YouTube.
Piton also tweeted that Crenshaw was a “corrupt politician” who “seems to be crossing over to traitor status.” He said that calling the former Navy SEAL a “RINO” — a term meaning “Republican in name only” — was “too polite.”
So far, Crenshaw hasn’t responded on Twitter.
But others have weighed in.
