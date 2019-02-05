A noted border security expert who opposes President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall is hoping to bridge a gap with a Republican congressman who attempted to mansplain the issue to her last week.
Juliette Kayyem, a national security expert and former assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, on Monday tried to rekindle her Twitter dialogue with freshman Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), who condescendingly offered on Friday to arrange a security explanation for the expert.
Kayyem promised to respond in detail when she was back from vacation.
Kayyem finally responded on Monday, first apologizing to Crenshaw for the delay.
Then she went into a very lengthy, very thoughtful and very informative series of tweets in which she explained why Trump’s promised wall is neither the most effective nor the most efficient way to protect the border.
Kayyem then got personal with Crenshaw, and addressed what she called the “mansplaining thing.”
Kayyem took a break for about eight hours before taking up the thread again, offering more details on what effective border security would entail.
Crenshaw hadn’t responded to Kayyem’s thread as of Tuesday afternoon.