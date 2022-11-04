GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw: Election Deniers Admit It's A Lie Behind Closed Doors

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) revealed what election deniers actually say behind closed doors amid a slew of reality-defying candidates running as Republicans in the 2022 midterms next week.
“It was always a lie. The whole thing was always a lie. And it was a lie meant to rile people up,” the Texas Republican said of the baseless claim that Donald Trump was the victim of widespread voter fraud and was actually the real 2020 winner during the latest episode of his “Hold These Truths” podcast.
“I’ve talked about this ad nausea, it really made me angry,” the former Navy SEAL told election reform advocate Nick Troiano. “Because I’m like, the promises you’re making that you’re gonna challenge the electoral college and overturn the election, there’s not even a process for you to do that. It doesn’t even exist.”
“So I was like, ‘What the hell are we doing?’ And I would tell that to people kinda behind closed doors too. Especially a lot of the rabble-rousers, like the political personalities, not even the politicians,” he said.
Crenshaw recalled “arguments behind closed doors in the Republican party before that.”
The lawmaker continued:
But even just the others, they’re like, ‘Yeah, we know that, but we just, you know, people just need their last hurrah. Like, they just need to feel like we fought one last time. Trust me, it’ll be fine.’ And I was like, ‘No, it won’t. That’s not what people believe and that’s not what you’re telling them. And maybe you’re smart enough to know that but like…’ So we have a lot of people in the political world that are just willing to say things they know aren’t true, they know aren’t true. It’s a huge manipulation.
Crenshaw did in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election support a Texas lawsuit that sought to challenge the result but is now a fierce critic of those who allege without evidence that Trump was the true victor.
Listen to Crenshaw’s comments from the 18-minute mark here: