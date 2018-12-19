Dan Crenshaw Spoke With Pete Davidson After 'SNL' Star's Dire Post

Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), the former Navy SEAL once mocked by Pete Davidson, has reached out to help the troubled “Saturday Night Live” comic.

Davidson’s alarming weekend Instagram post saying “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore” spurred Crenshaw to get in touch with him.

Crenshaw told NBC’s Houston affiliate on Tuesday that he advised Davidson to seek out his purpose in life and to “know that you have value and you do more good than you realize for people.”

“He makes people laugh,” Crenshaw added. “Sometimes he makes people mad. But he makes people laugh a lot. It was a good conversation.”

Responding to what appeared to be a call for help from comedian Pete Davidson, @DanCrenshawTX with me for #HouNewsmakers EXTRA talks about his response and phone call. https://t.co/BRiFwhBjD8 pic.twitter.com/GpqlUCPXpw — Khambrel Marshall (@KPRC2Khambrel) December 17, 2018

Crenshaw conceded that the two don’t know each other very well, “but I think he appreciated hearing from me.”

Their connection began when Davidson, in an “SNL” segment before the November election, insulted Crenshaw’s eyepatch, which the newly elected lawmaker wears after losing an eye to a bomb in Afghanistan. Backlash ensued.

Crenshaw later appeared on “SNL” and got an on-air apology from Davidson. The guest also got to retaliate with a few barbs aimed at the comic.