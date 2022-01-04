Rep. Dan Crenshaw Shreds 'Idiot' Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene As Feud Escalates

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is either a Democrat or an “idiot” as the war of words between the two intensified.

Last week, Crenshaw called on President Joe Biden to use the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with coronavirus testing and aid hospitals battling the surge in infections caused by the omicron variant.

Greene, a conspiracy theorist who has downplayed the virus, dismissed omicron as “sneezes, coughs and runny noses” and attacked Crenshaw for the suggestion.

“He needs to stop calling himself conservative, he’s hurting our brand,” Greene wrote on Twitter before her account was permanently suspended for spreading misinformation.

Crenshaw responded in an Instagram story.

“Hey Marjorie, if suggesting we should follow Trump policy instead of Biden mandates makes you mad, then you might be a Democrat – or just an idiot,” he wrote.

Crenshaw also called out Greene for missing a key vote ― circling a picture of her “going out for a few drinks” instead of voting for the National Defense Authorization Act.

The two Republicans have something of a history.

Crenshaw has attacked the “grifters and liars” in his party as “performance artists.”

“They’re the ones you think are more conservative because they know how to say slogans real well,” he said last month, according to The Hill. “They know how to recite the lines that they know our voters want to hear.”

Greene fired back, saying that Crenshaw ― a former Navy SEAL ― was “shooting with blanks.”