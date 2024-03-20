Brother Of Rep. Dan Kildee Slain By Family Member In Michigan Home, Sheriff Says

A brother of Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) was killed by a family member early Tuesday at his home in Vienna Township, Michigan, local authorities announced.
At a press conference, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said that Timothy Kildee and one of his sons had been engaged in a “yelling match,” which included demands for Timothy Kildee’s wallet and keys. Another son was in the basement and overheard the confrontation, Swanson added.
“The son downstairs heard one shot, and that shot took the life of Timothy Kildee,” the sheriff said.
The suspect in the shooting then fled in Timothy Kildee’s car and within eight minutes sustained “serious injuries” in a “high-impact” crash, according to Swanson.
“The family member that we believe is the suspect in this incident is in custody, but is at the hospital,” he said, without identifying the person by name.
The suspect, 27, has so far not been charged. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton told reporters that the person is likely to face a count of open murder and a count of carjacking, among others.
Swanson said that he has been in touch with Dan Kildee, noting that the politician was in Washington at the time of the incident but was making his way back to Michigan after getting the news.
“Our family is grieving and heartbroken,” the congressman wrote in a statement. “There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy.”
Prior to the shooting, the suspect had been involved in a separate domestic violence incident where a gun was presented, Swanson said.
According to the sheriff, the suspect had left the scene of that incident by foot and “made contact with his birth mother,” before they began driving together to Timothy Kildee’s home.
But during the ride, the suspect jumped out of the moving car, prompting Timothy Kildee to leave his residence “to go find his son,” Swanson said. Timothy Kildee then returned home and the shooting soon took place.